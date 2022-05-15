9.5 C
We need a University after hospital in our Region, demands Chiefs in North-Western provinc

Chiefs in the North-Western province have appealed to the government to consider placing a university in the province as the next developmental agenda after a modern hospital that will soon be constructed.

The Traditional Leaders complain that they have been asking for a university in the province from the previous governments but that their plea has not been heard.

The traditional leaders made their request when they met Vice President Mutale Nalumango in Solwezi yesterday.

“We are paying gratitude to the government for the provincial modern hospital that has been given to this region, but we are also asking for a university even if it may not be now, but we want to table it at your office so that even as you go you remember that we need a university,” Chief Mujimanzovu said.

Chief Mujimanzovu further requested the Vice President to help them address some of the many challenges that the province is facing, which include lack of good road network.

“Even as we move towards the marketing of crops it becomes very difficult for our farmers to market their crop because of the bad state of the roads” he said.

He also appealed to the Vice President for government to find a permanent solution to the succession wrangles that the province continues to face.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has also appealed to the chiefs to be ambassadors of COVID-19 vaccination to help the province attain the 70 percent threshold that has been set as a target.

“Am appealing to you because you are so important in the drive for vaccination” Mrs Nalumango said

Previous articleThere will be no increments in electricity tariffs till study completes, Energy Minister

