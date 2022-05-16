9.5 C
Chanda Kabwe appears before ACC for questioning

By Support Editor
Former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe has appeared for questioning at the Anti Corruption Commission -ACC.

Mr. Kabwe arrived at the ACC Head Office in Lusaka at about 09 hours for interrogations which lasted up to about 11:30 hours.

But when contacted for a comment on what Mr. Kabwe was summoned for at the Commission, ACC Spokesperson Queem Chibwe said Mr. Kabwe’s summoning was in line with ongoing investigations.

Mrs. Chibwe said she could not state what exactly the investigations are about.

She noted that the Commission will not issue a statement but will inform the public on what the investigation is about at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kabwe ’s Lawyer, Sakwiba Sikota said there was nothing much during the interrogation.
Mr Kabwe was also accompanied by former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, Acting PF Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa, former National Development Minister Alexander Chiteme and former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa.

3 COMMENTS

  1. Strange.,..
    Why PF MPs accompanied Chanda who was or is simply a civil servant? Or is conclusion that Chanda Kabwe was in center of PF?

    1

  2. Smells like a witch-hunt. I hope ACC are ready for this. If they bungle this investigation or they’re doing it out of malice then somebody must be fired to show that we’re serious about the corruption fight. The case of Chanda Kabwe reminds of how Sylvia Masebo was called from retirement to explain the procurement of the Beijing Jeep vehicles.

  3. He’ll be gotten. His lack of composure is indicative of a man that has not cleaned up his act. At PS level, you cannot be as careless as he was.

