Kakoma, Moono rejoin UPND

Former UPND National Spokesperson Charles Kakoma and Former Chilanga Member of Parliament Cosmas Moono have rejoined the UPND.

Speaking during a press briefing where the UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda received them, Mr. Kakoma said his decision to rejoin the party is because it is living up to its promises and manifesto.

Mr. Kakoma said even after he left the UPND to join the PF, he failed to fit in because he could not oppose what the UPND stood for as he played a part in the party’s manifesto.

The Former National Spokesperson disclosed that he has joined the party without any conditions attached but merely to work for it and ensure more members are mobilized.

Mr. Kakoma also said the UPND is the right party to lead the country as has been witnessed in the few months they have been in power.

He said Zambians should be patient with the UPND Government as it strives to uplift the lives of the people.

Mr. Kakoma also praised Government for the free education policy, and the creation of employment for the health workers and teachers.

He has since apologized to President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND for having injured them by betraying the party when they needed his presence.

And, Captain Moono  said he wants to rejoin the party so that he can actively work to recruit more members.

He said the country under the UPND has seen peace and calm because there are no cadres causing trouble.

Meanwhile, Mr. Imenda welcomed Mr. Kakoma and Captain Moono to the party and has since urged members to work with them to grow the party.

Mr Imenda said he understands that people may have issues with the return of the two but they should welcome them and others for the sake of growing the party.

  1. So you are a DOUBLE TRAITOR. First you left the UPND because you though the grass was greener at the PF, but when you noticed that Edgar China Lungu was indeed a horrible president, you decided to come back. Well, if it was me running the UPND, then I would have stuck up my middle finger to you and tell you: NO THANK YOU!

  2. These f00Ls were sent to destabilise pf. Let them go where they belong. They didn’t contribute anything. Good riddance.

  3. Traitors! Shame on them! This type of people should be treated with caution. They are not loyal members of the party

  4. Why can’t they just retire and pave way for
    Upcoming politicians.You failed to see the
    Wind of change.let those who stuck with
    UPND now enjoy the cake.

