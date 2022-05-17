9.5 C
Updated:

Alleged plunderers’ outburst surprises Kasanda

Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says Government is amused that those who plundered public resources through mismanagement are the loudest to accuse the UPND Administration of favouring foreigners in the management of the economy.

Ms. Kasanda  who is also Information and Media Minister says contrary to the misguided accusations, the Government has placed Zambians as prime drivers and beneficiaries of the country’s resources.

She says this is evident in the increase in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from one point six million Kwacha to 25.7 million Kwacha per Constituency.

Ms Kasanda  noted that those accusing Government of favouring foreigners are recipients of the 25 point 7 million Kwacha in their Constituencies as Members of Parliament, money being used to complete projects they failed to do when they were in office.

The Minister said in a statement that  money went into their pockets while the current Government is taking the money to the people to improve roads, schools, hospitals, and to pay bursaries and provide free education.

She said the Government is realigning the mining and other natural resources that the country is endowed with to generate more resources for the benefit of the people of Zambia.

The Chief Government Spokesperson pointed out that it is the basic function of Government to serve the people and not selfish individual interests.

Ms. Kasanda has since advised Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile  to desist from uttering baseless statements.

She said the construction of the FTJ University saga confirms the extent of the loot of public resources that the country was subjected to during the Patriotic Front Government.

Ms. Kasanda said PF Acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa must not attempt to distance the PF Government from the matter as it is clear that money was disbursed for the construction of the university but nothing was done.

She pointed out that government will ensure all that was stolen is recovered and given back Zambians who are the owners of the resources.

Ms. Kasanda has also advised former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba to stop misleading the public over his statements regarding AFRICOM.

1 COMMENT

  1. This woman I enjoyed her before she was upnd but now she is losing her mind. No pf member has been convicted of plundering so who is she talking about. Some of you women act like this when you are not been plundered in the bedroom. Can I get an amen please!

