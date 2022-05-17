The Bank of Zambia says on Friday that its computer system suffered an attack by hackers, which disrupted some of its operations.

“The disruption which affected some systems at the bank such as the bureau de change monitoring system and the website, emanated from a suspected cyber security indent,” Besnat Mwanza, assistant director in charge of communications at the Bank of Zambia, said in a statement.

She said the central bank experienced a partial disruption of its information technology (IT) applications on Monday.

The affected systems have been fully restored, Ms. Mwanza said, urging players in the financial sector to be vigilant as the incident may not be isolated.