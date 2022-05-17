Zambia made a good finish at a UEFA U16 Developmental tournament in Georgia while the senior Chipolopolo team kicks-off its 2023 AFCON Group H qualifiers camp.



=ZAMBIA U16 DEPART GEORGIA

The Zambia U16 are on their way back to Zambia after a week in Georgia where they took part in a three-nation UEFA U16 tournament there from May 11-16.

Zambia finished runner-up behind hosts Georgia on 4 and 5 points respectively.

Georgia clinched top sport after beating Azerbaijan 1-0 in the tournament’s final game on May 16.

Zambia lost 4-3 on post-match penalties to Georgia after a 1-1 draw on May 11 and later beat Azerbaijan 3-1 on May 134.

=CHIPOLOPOLO ENTER CAMP

Chipolopolo are checking into camp on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the start of the start of training on Wednesday in Lusaka.

The home-based call-ups under coach Aljosa Asanovic will be joined by the foreign-based call-ups as the oversea s players systematically conclude their respective league seasons over the next fortnight.



=FASHION EUROPA SHOW

Striker Fashion Sakala is in Spain with his club Glasgow Rangers ahead of Wednesdays 2021/2022 UEFA Europa League final date against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rangers head into the final in Sevilla battling to make amends after failing to defend their Scottish Premiership title that they surrendered to arch foes Celtic with a game to spare.