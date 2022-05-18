9.5 C
Applications for Ndola CDF low – Mayor

By Chief Editor
Ndola Mayor, Jones Kalyati has encouraged residents of Ndola to apply for the Constituency Developed Funds (CDF) as there is a low turnout of applicants applying for projects in various constituencies.

In an interview with the media, Mr Kalyati said the residents of Ndola should visit their parliamentary committee offices and get more information on how to access Constituency Development funds.

He noted with sadness that there are some constituencies that have only 9 applicants under the bursary category and only two have qualified, hence encouraging more people to apply, especially those in need.

“In this year’s CDF we have different categories to accommodate the people in communities.

We have 60 per cent for development, 20 per cent for bursaries and 20 per cent for empowerment mainly for the youths and women,” he mentioned.

Mr Kalyati has called on people mostly women and youths to choose one category and apply so that they benefit from the funds.

He said he does not want a situation that will result in funds being sent back to the central government because the people have not accessed the funds.

“In the past, we have had a situation where funds have been sent back because they were not used by the community members, “he said.

And some Ndola residents had recently called on the government to sensitize them on how to apply for funds under (CDF).

Mercy Mwamba a resident in Ndola said she has heard of the government empowering women and youths but does not know how to access those funds.

She said the government through civic leaders should move into communities and educate the people on how to access these funds.

Previous articleGovernment formulating art policy to support local industry – Nkandu

