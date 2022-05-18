9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Economy
Government formulating art policy to support local industry – Nkandu

By Chief Editor
Government formulating art policy to support local industry - Nkandu
The government has encouraged young people who are in the music and arts industry to take part in the formulation of the art policy meant to support the industry.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu says the policy once formulated and implemented will help to address some of the challenges that the industry faces.

He said this when he toured the Odini Art Centre in Chelston, today in Lusaka, accompanied by the Special Assistant to the President for Politics, Levy Ngoma and the Permanent Secretary, Kangwa Chileshe.

Mr. Nkandu observed that the industry has a lot of potentials to help young people have a source of income and thrive through creative arts once it is harnessed.

“We are ready to support the art industry and very soon we will disburse the money to support the art and music industry as a way of empowering young people who are involved in music and art.

“We encouraged all arts to come up with ideas of how art can be improved in Zambia. We are also going to ensure that we support visits to various countries such as Nigeria in order to exchange ideas and learn more,’’ he said.

And Special Assistant to the President for Politics, Levy Ngoma said the government stands ready to improve all sectors of the economy including art and music.

He noted that it is important that artists are supported because the creative arts industry is one of the sectors that play a role in the economic growth of the country.

“We want all arts to thrive and grow for the development of our economy because it is the desire of the government to see young people thrive and support themselves through various means,’’ said Mr. Ngoma.

Meanwhile Odini Art Centre, Moses Sakala appealed to the government to help in the rehabilitation of the art center which is meant for a multipurpose studio and an art school.

He indicated that once the center is rehabilitated, it will help in the preservation of the Zambian heritage and culture.

“It is important that we uphold our values and principles through music and arts which speak of unity and peace.

Once the center is fully rehabilitated and furnished we hope to see our culture and heritage preserved for the benefit of the young people,’’ said Mr.Sakala.

