Government has started the process of empowering some Kachasu brewers in Lusaka’s Garden Compound for them to venture into other business opportunities.

Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa Zulu has also donated 50 kilogramme bags of assorted dry foods to 42-year-old Kelina Lungu whose Kachasu was confiscated during an operation a few weeks ago.

The assorted dry foods which include beans, Kapenta and rice are meant to be starter bags for her business.

Mrs. Zulu urged the Kachasu brewers to work together and form co-operatives so that they can benefit from the various government empowerment programmes.

She affirmed that government will provide skills training among other programs to those that will show interest in improving their livelihoods.

Mrs Zulu explained that government is aware of the many challenges communities are facing and that it is doing everything possible to ensure that citizens are empowered with businesses that add value to their lives and the country.

Another Kachasu brewer, Memory Phiri has welcomed the move by government to provide empowerment.

Ms Phiri said once empowered she is ready to stop her business of Kachasu.