Copperbelt Province recorded the highest number of Gender Based violence GBV cases last year, Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer, Sharon Zulu has said.

Mrs Zulu said the province recorded 3,715 cases representing 21.1 percent, followed by Lusaka province which recorded 3,623 cases representing 20.6 percent.

This came to light in a speech read on her behalf by Division Intelligence Officer, Geoffrey Nyundu during the launched of the Zambia Police Service Operation BASADI “translated women in TSwana “in Luanshya yesterday.

Operation BASADI, a three day GBV sensitization campaign commemorated from 18th, May to 20th May annually, is aimed at creating awareness against GBV through the Police Women Network.

Police officers in Luanshya led by Mr Nyundu visited the GBV one stop center, Twashuka compound and Luanshya main market where they conducted public sensitization to kick start the campaign.

And Luanshya One stop center Coordinator, Pamela Mutambo said the district had recorded 289 GBV criminal cases during the last quarter.

Mrs Mutambo further said the district recorded 40 cases of GBV in April, 2022.