9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 19, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Copperbelt Province tops GBV Case

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Copperbelt Province tops GBV Case
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Province recorded the highest number of Gender Based violence GBV cases last year, Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer, Sharon Zulu has said.

Mrs Zulu said the province recorded 3,715 cases representing 21.1 percent, followed by Lusaka province which recorded 3,623 cases representing 20.6 percent.

This came to light in a speech read on her behalf by Division Intelligence Officer, Geoffrey Nyundu during the launched of the Zambia Police Service Operation BASADI “translated women in TSwana “in Luanshya yesterday.

Operation BASADI, a three day GBV sensitization campaign commemorated from 18th, May to 20th May annually, is aimed at creating awareness against GBV through the Police Women Network.

Police officers in Luanshya led by Mr Nyundu visited the GBV one stop center, Twashuka compound and Luanshya main market where they conducted public sensitization to kick start the campaign.

And Luanshya One stop center Coordinator, Pamela Mutambo said the district had recorded 289 GBV criminal cases during the last quarter.

Mrs Mutambo further said the district recorded 40 cases of GBV in April, 2022.

Previous articleNon registration of mine workers worry NAPSA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Copperbelt Province tops GBV Case

Copperbelt Province recorded the highest number of Gender Based violence GBV cases last year, Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Changala opposed to calls for the abolishment of the Constitutional Court

General News Chief Editor - 5
Human rights defender Brebner Changala has opposed calls for the abolishment of the Constitutional Court as suggested by UPND youths in North-Western province. UPND youths...
Read more

Swedish, Finnish Embassies in Zambia fly gay pride flag as Emmanuel Mwamba demands answers from Ministry of Foreign Affairs

General News Chief Editor - 44
Swedish and Finnish Embassies in Lusaka on Tuesday flew the Rainbow flag, a symbol of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQI) movement...
Read more

Lusaka Province records the highest number of child defilement cases

General News Chief Editor - 9
Zambia Police has revealed that it recorded 540 cases of child defilement from 6,915 cases of Gender Based Violence reported countrywide in the first...
Read more

Applications for Ndola CDF low – Mayor

General News Chief Editor - 3
Ndola Mayor, Jones Kalyati has encouraged residents of Ndola to apply for the Constituency Developed Funds (CDF) as there is a low turnout of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.