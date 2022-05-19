Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala’s dream for debut European honours ended in disappointment on Wednesday evening after settling for second best in the 2021/2022 UEFA Europa League final in Spain.

Fashions club Glasgow Rangers lost 5-4 on post-math penalties after extra-time to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt following a 1-1 draw in Sevilla.

Fashion barely played 27 minutes of the match after coming on in the 74th minute before doing an in-out in the first period of extra-time.

It was a huge disappointment for Fashion after Rangers failed to defend their domestic title that they relinquished to arch-foes Celtic with a game to spare and were left to also settle for a second place finish there too.

But Fashion has one more shot at silverware this season when Rangers play Hearts this Saturday in the Scottish FA Cup final.