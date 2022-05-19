9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 19, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Sautu: Local Call-Ups Hungry to Make Chipolopolo Cut

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Sautu: Local Call-Ups Hungry to Make Chipolopolo Cut
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United midfielder Spencer Sautu says his fellow home-based Chipolopolo call-ups are fighting very hard not just to make the numbers for June’s 2023 AFCON Group H qualifiers as Zambia prepares for its fourth attempt to qualifying for the biannual tournament.

Chipolopolo has not been to the AFCON since 2015 and the pressure is mounting for the team to stand up and be counted on the road to the Cote d’Ivoire finals.

Twenty two home-based players entered camp on Tuesday in Lusaka under Aljosa Asanovic to push for a place and join the foreign-based regulars who include Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu and Fashion Sakala for the June dates against Cote d’Ivoire and Comoros.

Sautu said the home-based crew is coming with the same enthusiasm from domestic completion that saw Red Arrows buck the trend to end Zesco and Zanaco’s almost 15-year duopoly of the FAZ Super League title.

“So you have seen just in the just ended FAZ Super League, it is equally the same with the players called-up in the national team. Everyone is pushing, everyone is equal to the task, everyone must just concentrate to fight for that position,” Sautu said.

“One cannot say there is no competition, competition will always be there because it is every players dream to don the national team jersey and play for their country.”

Chipolopolo kickoff their Group H campaign away against Cote d’Ivoire on June 4 in Abidjan and then hosts Comoros on June 7 in Lusaka.

“Yes, Ivory Coast is not a pushover, it is one of the best teams in Africa so for us in another way that is what is going to give us motivation to fight as a team,” Sautu said.

Previous articleEU-Zambia partnership to change economic landscape-Nalumango

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Sautu: Local Call-Ups Hungry to Make Chipolopolo Cut

Zesco United midfielder Spencer Sautu says his fellow home-based Chipolopolo call-ups are fighting very hard not just to make...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Fashion’s Europa Cup Dreams Dashed

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala's dream for debut European honours ended in disappointment on Wednesday evening after settling for second best in...
Read more

Asanovic Hopeful About Mwepu’s Availability For AFCON Qualifiers

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic is upbeat about Zambia captain Enock Mwepu's availability for the June’s 2023 AFCON Group H qualifying matches against Cote d'Ivoire...
Read more

Kalulushi Modern Stars in K1 Million Boost

Sports sports - 0
Kalulushi Modern Stars players have saluted the sponsorship deal their FAZ Copperbelt Division One side has secured from Kalulushi Municipal Council. Modern Stars and Council...
Read more

TUESDAY SPORTS BRIEFS

Sports sports - 1
Zambia made a good finish at a UEFA U16 Developmental tournament in Georgia while the senior Chipolopolo team kicks-off its 2023 AFCON Group H...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.