Officers from the Anti Corruption Commission broke down the main front door to Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo’s house and accessed the inside of the property.

The officers also disabled the CCTV system on the property by removing the cables and tempering with the electronic wire fence.

During their newly two months of seizing the property, the ACC officers also saw the death of a male Zebra under their care.

This was revealed on Thursday when Mr. Lusambo toured the property with his family following an order by the Magistrate Court for the ACC to vacate the property.

The family has since decided not to move back into the house until it is forensically cleaned by security experts.

The ransacking of the property was against the seizure order that the ACC officers allegedly obtained which only allowed them to seize the property by changing locks to the main gates.

Mr. Lusambo described the behavior of your ACC officers as unprofessional and uncalled for.

“These are a bunch of unprofessional men and women masquerading as officers, they are so unprofessional that they jumped the security wall, disabled my CCTV and started messing around my house. When they got into my house, they started admiring my bed and telling each other that how can Bowman be sleeping on such an expensive bed which can pay for my salary for a year.”

He added, “they came to my house with a fake seizure notice. No Magistrate issued an order to seize my property, they lied and produced a fake notice which we challenged in court and this is why they have lost.”

Mr. Lusambo said what is going on is not a fight against corruption but political persecution.

“So the President doesn’t like Bowman, he instructs ACC to find something on him and when they fail, he tells them to just go and inconvenience him. Freeze his accounts and grab his house and this is what you are calling fight against corruption?”

Mr. Lusambo challenged President Hichilema to focus on fixing the economy and not fixing perceived political enemies.