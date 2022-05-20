9.5 C
ACC officers accused of ransacking Lusambo’s house, disable CCTV as one Zebra dies

By Chief Editor
Officers from the Anti Corruption Commission broke down the main front door to Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo’s house and accessed the inside of the property.

The officers also disabled the CCTV system on the property by removing the cables and tempering with the electronic wire fence.

During their newly two months of seizing the property, the ACC officers also saw the death of a male Zebra under their care.

This was revealed on Thursday when Mr. Lusambo toured the property with his family following an order by the Magistrate Court for the ACC to vacate the property.

The family has since decided not to move back into the house until it is forensically cleaned by security experts.

The ransacking of the property was against the seizure order that the ACC officers allegedly obtained which only allowed them to seize the property by changing locks to the main gates.

Mr. Lusambo described the behavior of your ACC officers as unprofessional and uncalled for.

“These are a bunch of unprofessional men and women masquerading as officers, they are so unprofessional that they jumped the security wall, disabled my CCTV and started messing around my house. When they got into my house, they started admiring my bed and telling each other that how can Bowman be sleeping on such an expensive bed which can pay for my salary for a year.”

He added, “they came to my house with a fake seizure notice. No Magistrate issued an order to seize my property, they lied and produced a fake notice which we challenged in court and this is why they have lost.”

Mr. Lusambo said what is going on is not a fight against corruption but political persecution.

“So the President doesn’t like Bowman, he instructs ACC to find something on him and when they fail, he tells them to just go and inconvenience him. Freeze his accounts and grab his house and this is what you are calling fight against corruption?”

Mr. Lusambo challenged President Hichilema to focus on fixing the economy and not fixing perceived political enemies.

CCTV cables cut off and disabled at Mr. Lusambo’s house
CCTV cables cut off and disabled at Mr. Lusambo’s house

Back entrance to Mr. Lusambo’s house whose glass door was brought down forcibly.
Back entrance to Mr. Lusambo’s house whose glass door was brought down forcibly.

Back entrance to Mr. Lusambo’s house whose glass door was brought down forcibly.
Back entrance to Mr. Lusambo’s house whose glass door was brought down forcibly.

Bowman Lusambo inspecting the house
Bowman Lusambo inspecting the house

  1. This group called ACC should be disbanded. It’s an embarrassment to the nation because of its lack of profession conduct, we should stop wasting resources on this disfunctional organisation. what they did at this man’s property is criminal activity, I hope Lusambo will do something about it even if the police they belong to the same bunch of crooks. Politicians are the most dull people I’ve come to know in my life time, they use this institutions to harrass others while in power and the same institution comes back to harrass them when out of power. Something must be done about it..

  2. ALL SPECULATION
    THIS CASE IS NOT OVER FOR HIM ITS JUST STARTING
    HE WILL HAVE TO ACCOUNT EVENTUALLY
    AS FOR THE POOR ZEBRA THAT IS A SHAME AND WILL BE INVESTIGATED FOR SURE

    1

  3. The man is clearly a thief but the type that contributed to the decay of our checks and balances. Bowman and his thieving friends made sure they destroyed our security wings, judiciary and the police to pave way for their thieving. All our institutions are playing catch-up to these crooks that’s why they can walk with confidence that nothing will happen to them.

  5. The time to disband the ACC is now and revert its functions to the Zambia Police. The ACC has failed and if Bally really wants to leave a good legacy the time is ripe. It’s up to him

