Minister of Youth, Sport and Art Elvis Nkandu says red tape is delaying a number of registered cooperatives in not accessing the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

Mr Nkandu says having observed the flaw, his ministry has since compiled a report and accompanying recommendations he says will soon be submitted to President Hakainde Hichilema.

He says his Ministry is , in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent directive, proposing for revision of the policy and legal frame to access government empowerment funds.

Speaking during a meeting with Copperbelt province Minister Elisha Matambo, Thursday, Mr Nkandu said his office is alive to the fact that accessing the CDF goes with it a number of bureaucracy, existing policy and regulatory frameworks, among others, that he said are undergoing consideration.

“The President is alive to the existing barriers to accessing empowerment under the constituency Development Funds, Ministry of SME and Youth and Sport.

“ He ( President Hichilema ) gave my ministry an ultimatum to provide solutions and we have since done our homework to unlock access and a report will soon be submitted to his office, he said.

He lamented that new dawn government wants to do more but current policies and regulations by the former regime are prohibitive to roll out its agenda.

President Hichilema recently said there is a deliberate ploy to block citizens from accessing Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr Hichilema charged that there is a deliberate ploy to block citizens from accessing CDF adding that he was aware that there are concerns relating to accessing CDF among stakeholders.

President Hichilema said the New Dawn Government wants equity when it comes to accessing CDF in constituencies.

And Copperbelt province Minister Elisha Matambo expressed fear that if barriers in accessing the CDF funds remain unchanged , the disbursed CDF might return to the Treasury.

Mr Matambo told his Youth and Sports counterpart, that says his office called for a consultative meeting with principal officers from local authorities in the province to find solutions to challenges being faced by the public.

“ If the CDF barriers are not removed in time, it will be regrettable to see the funds disbursed under CDF are likely to be returned to the Treasury, ” he lamented.

The new dawn government has increased the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 million to K25.7 million per constituency.

Meanwhile, government says it will finance the completion of youth resource centres which are at 80 percent of completion across the country.

Disclosing the development , Ministry of Youth and Sports minister Mulenga said the new administration wants to use the facilities for entrepreneurship education, skills training and non-existent youth services.

He also mentioned that starting July this year, government will start empowering graduates from skills training centres with capital and working tools.

The Minister has also advised youths in the country aspiring to venture into agriculture to take advantage of resettlements schemes where government is offering parcels of land, equipment and input as startup capital.

“The new admissions does not want youths and women to only aspire to work in the formal sector.

“ We have added incentives such as equipping of tools, land and working capital to create wealth for themselves and create the much needed jobs,” he emphasized.