Kitwe’s Chimwemwe Constituency Member of Parliament Allen Banda has lamented the poor state of many roads in the constituency located in Kitwe City.

Speaking after touring selected roads in Chimwemwe Constituency on Thursday, Mr. Banda, the Patriotic Front (PF) MP, said it disheartening to see the deteriorating of roads in the constituency.

He cited Katilungu Road from Mpandafishala to Choppies, Nachibungulubwe Road from Chimwemwe to Kabala in Chimwemwe West as some roads that in a poor state.

Mr. Banda said the dilapidated roads in Chimwemwe Constituency require urgent attention.

He has since announced plans to patch up most of the roads while waiting for a permanent solution from the central government and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“We toured some parts of our Constituency to check on the state of roads in the area. It is however, disheartening to see how deteriorated our roads are in the area.After our tour this afternoon, it has come to our attention that the state of roads in Chimwemwe requires urgent attention.Some of the roads we toured this afternoon were Katilungu Road from Mpandafishala to Choppies, Nachibungulubwe Road from Chimwemwe to Kabala in Chimwemwe West among others,” Mr. Banda said.

“To this effect, we wish to announce that efforts to patch up most of the roads are underway while waiting for a permanent solution from the central government and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).We further wish to assure you fellow residents of Chimwemwe Constituency that we will source for resources to help Grade and patch up some of the identified roads that require urgent attention before a permanent solution is found,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Banda discovered during his tour of the constituency that unscrupulous people have stolen some power cables that were recently installed at Salamano School by the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).

This is under the K2.2 Million REA project which has taken shape in the peri-urban of the constituency.

Mr. Banda said the theft and vandalism will derail the project that targets to connect to the national power grid 400 households in Salamano area.

“Allow me to also express my disappointment at the high levels of vandalism to public property in some parts of our Constituency.I was at pain to discover during our tour that some power cables that were recently installed at Salamano School by the Rural Electrification Authirity ( REA) under the 2.2 million Kwacha REA project have been stolen. This is the project which was undertaken by RETRO International Zambia following the contract signed by the two parties last year.Under this project, over 400 households in Salamano area were earmarked to be connected to the national grid at the end of the whole project.It is sad that thieves have stolen power cables at Salamano School and some nearby houses causing total blackout in the whole community few days after REA lit-up the area.The incident is a draw-back to the delivery of development and services to our people of Salamono and the surrounding areas,” Mr. Banda said.

He promised to engage REA to find ways of securing the cables and guarantee security in the area.

We however, assured the school management and residents of Salamano that we will soon engage REA to find ways of securing the cables and guarantee security in the area.We further warned perpetrators that the law will soon catch up with them.Earlier Salamano School Headteach Mr. Chapuswike appealed to us to consider putting up a one by three classroom block to decongest the current classrooms.Mr. Chapuswike disclosed that the introduction of free education by government has leade to the increased numbers in pupil enrolment.

Meanwhile we assured the School management that we will table the matter with Ward Development Committee (WDC) for possible action.

We also advised the School management to engage the community to submit the proposal to the WDC for consideration,” Mr. Banda said.