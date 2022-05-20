9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 20, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Private, and public sectors urged to join in implementing e-government plan

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Private, and public sectors urged to join in implementing e-government plan
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has called on the public and private sectors to participate in the development and implementation of the national electronic government plan.

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, explained that the national e-government plan will form the basis for providing a unit of purposes in addressing multi-sectoral information communication technologies (ICT) programmes in both the public and private sector in the country.

Mr. Kangwa said this when he officiated at the validation meeting on the implementation of the national e-government plan in Lusaka today.

He stated that the government is open and ready to partner with the private sector in supporting the development of home-grown digital solutions that promote job creation and socio-economic development of the country.

“I encourage the private sector participation through various incentive schemes, promoting diversification and innovation of ICT products and provision of ICT infrastructure to support effective electronics that serve the delivery of services to the citizens,’’ said Mr. Kangwa.

He noted that ICT is critical in accelerating public service management to achieve the strategic goals enshrined in the vision 2030 and the eighth National Development Plan (8NDP) of social economic transformation for improved livelihoods.

“I invite the private sector and all ICT and tech start-ups to engage and collaborate with the government in the area of digital innovation and development research. I also wish to direct the National Coordinator, Electronic Government Division Smart Zambia institute to ensure that a mechanism for monitoring ICT implementation and performance across government ministries, provinces, other institutions and sectors is defined and put in place,’’ said Mr. Kangwa.

He added that once validated, the national electronic government plan should provide strategy direction regarding all ICT based implementations across sectors.

And Smart Zambia National Coordinator, Percy Chinyama, explained that the national electronic (NEGP) government plan is intended to achieve strategies and projects for reducing paper documents in public bodies and strategies and projects for the management of administrative resources by public bodies.

Mr. Chinyama pointed out that the NEGP is aimed at providing projects for installing an information and communication network among public bodies and securing safety among other things.

“The draft plan was developed in consultation with Cabinet administration, policy analysis and coordination at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, selected government institutions, Tony Blair Institute and Smart Zambia office.

The national e-government plan is not only intended to address public ICT initiatives but also bring on board the needs of the private sector and other key external stakeholders who have a stake in the operation of government,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Management Development Division Permanent Secretary, Kusobile Kamwambi, said that the e-government plan should focus on a whole of government and holistic approach ensuring that all the implementation of ICT projects and initiatives are in conformity to the laid down standards and regulations.

Ms. Kamwambi noted that the plan should address the new dawn priorities of decentralisation by ensuring that all districts in the country are interconnected and have access to electronic government services.

Previous articleCopper exploration commences in Kapiri Mposhi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Private, and public sectors urged to join in implementing e-government plan

The government has called on the public and private sectors to participate in the development and implementation of the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bureaucracy hindering access to CDF funds – Nkandu

General News Chief Editor - 7
Minister of Youth, Sport and Art Elvis Nkandu says red tape is delaying a number of registered cooperatives in not accessing the Constituency Development...
Read more

Government must explain why Sweden and Finland were allowed to fly Lesbian, Gay Flag-Nevers Mumba

General News Chief Editor - 13
Radio Phoenix reports that Former diplomat Nevers Mumba is urging the government through the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation to guide the...
Read more

Kitwe’s Chimwemwe MP laments the poor state of many roads in the constituency

General News Chief Editor - 6
Kitwe's Chimwemwe Constituency Member of Parliament Allen Banda has lamented the poor state of many roads in the constituency located in Kitwe City. Speaking after...
Read more

Excess teachers from Lusaka schools to be redeployed to rural areas – TCZ

General News Chief Editor - 4
Teaching Service Commission of Zambia (TSCZ) chairperson, Daphne Chimuka says the commission will soon decongest teachers from schools in Lusaka district to some rural...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.