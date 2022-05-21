Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Nickson Chilangwa has advised President Hichilema to focus his energies on emancipating the people of Zambia from poverty stating that is the reason they voted him into office in the first place.

Chilangwa said he and his colleagues in the PF and indeed the nation at large have been taken aback by the Presidents anger against his political opponents which is clearly derailing him from focusing on important issues of governance.

He said the Press Conference that the Head of State held not so long ago exposed the President’s deep-rooted anger because instead of talking about the economy, he focused on speaking about his political opponents and lost an opportunity to give direction to the many issues that are affecting the ordinary Zambians.

Chilangwa said this on the Round Table Talk this evening.

“Am shocked at the levels of anger being exhibited by the President. During the Press Conference, he expressed so much anger. He is President now. He won the elections. Mr President release that hate in order for you to lead this nation properly.” He said

” We need you to have a clear and focused mind as you run the affairs of this nation. Yes, you were arrested. But that is now history. Shake it off. Let it go. Focus on leading,” he added .

He gave an example of how late President Sata forgave all those that had wronged him, scandalised him and mocked him when he was in opposition.

“President Sata said if I start to focus on pursuing those that hurt me, what time will I have to lead this nation. That’s what a leader should do. Focus on his mandate which is to provide leadership, ” Chilangwa said.

And Chilangwa says there is no genuine fight against corruption that the New dawn administration is engaging in and has described the constant persuing of the PF Members by the ACC and other law enforcement agencies and investigative wings as pure persecution.

He expressed disappointment at how the ACC was seizing properties of PF leaders without following proper procedure. He also wondered why it was impossible in the eyes of the new government for people who had served as Ministers in the previous regime and had worked for many years and owned businesses to own property genuinely.

“We are not opposed to the ACC doing their investigations and asking relevant questions where genuine need be. But what we are seeing now is nothing but persecution. It is not a genuine fight against corruption at all,” he said .

Hon. Chilangwa who is also Member of Parliament for Kwambwa constituency in Luapula Province has since vowed that the PF will not be intimidated and that it will continue to provide checks and balances stating it is a duty they owe to the Zambian people .