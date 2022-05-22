9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Feature Politics
Updated:

Government will soon reveal the constitutional amendment roadmap-Haimbe

By Chief Editor
Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has said that government will soon reveal the constitutional amendment roadmap after cabinet approval to ensure a speedy review of the constitution.

Mr. Haimbe told a local radio station Phoenix that the government is currently conducting consultations with stakeholders and receiving submissions on possible changes to the country’s supreme law.

The justice minister has since urged all stakeholders to continue with their submissions to ensure all concerns and lacunas in the constitution are adequately addressed.

Further, Mr Haimbe said that while government understands the urgency in amending the constitution, the process must be protected to ensure consensus.

Mr Haimbe said that the government is also seriously considering a one-off amendment of non-contentious clauses and that will require all key stakeholders to be involved in this undertaking.

