The Ministry of Health both in Zambia and Namibia have pledged to involve communities and stakeholders in the fight against malaria in both cross border countries.

Representing Zambezi Region Governor Lawrance Sampofu, Kennedy Simasiku, Regional councilor for Katima urban constituency said this during the World Malaria day which was held at Katima Mulilo sports complex in Namibia.

Mr Sampofu said the collaboration between Zambia – Namibia NAMZAM Cross Border Malaria Initiative started in 2016.

He further said the demographic and culture for Zambezi Region in Namibia and Zambia particularly Sesheke and Mwandi districts, need synchronized activities in surveillance, vector control, case management and health promotion between the two countries.

Meanwhile Chairperson for Zambezi region (Faith Leader Advocacy for Malaria Elimination) FLAME initiative, Moses Musukubili said social and health development among our communities is an essential strategy that will help eliminate malaria.

Mr Musukubili said Malaria control programs such as vector control, Indoor Residue spraying (IRS) were established to reduce malaria and mortality.

And Western Province Acting Provincial Health Director, Lisulo Walubita appealed for increased participation of partners in both counties.

However, Malaria Elimination Officer for Sesheke district, Phellem Lubasi is elated that the event was a success and that the NAM-ZAM Cross Border Initiative is progressing as scheduled.