Updated:

RUGBY: KPF Dedicate Big Win To Late Club Strongman Manda

Defending champions Red Arrows have surrendered the National Rugby League top spot after succumbing to a 16-13 loss to grieving KPF away in Kitwe.

KPF battled Arrows on Saturday just five days after putting to rest their club life President Peter Manda, who died recently.

KPF on Saturday moved to the top of the table after beating Arrows at home in Kitwe on Saturday.
KPF, who have one game in hand, sit on 14 points, one point above second placed Mufulira Leopards as at Week Four.

“Dad the boys have done it for you. Today’s game was dedicated to you and for sure they have delivered as they promised to win it for you. Thank you KPF for the honour and the win, smiling down and laughing in his laugh. We will miss you dad at every game,” KPF Chairman Jeremiah Manda remarked after the win over Arrows.

Jeremiah was the son of the late iconic rugby administrator Peter Manda.

Arrows have dropped from first to fifth position as they remain on 12 points.

Meanwhile, Diggers remained third on the table despite beating Lusaka 6-3 to move to 13 points.

In other games, Mufulira Leopards beat Ndola Wanderers 59-03 and Green Eagles overcame Konkola 15-09 Konkola.

Week 4 Results

Kitwe Playing Fields 16-13 Red Arrows

Lusaka 03-06 Diggers

Mufulira Leopards 59-03 Ndola Wanderers

Green Eagles 15-09 Konkola


Presidents League

Kansanshi 03-03 Nkwazi

Nchanga 11-08 Chibuluma

Green Buffaloes 53-00 Roan Antelope

Ladies League

Green Eagles Women Rugby 79-00 Nchanga/Konkola Queens

