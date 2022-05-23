Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata has warned parents in Rufunsa district against marrying off their underage daughters.

Mrs Mulyata noted that girls in the rural areas are vulnerable to early marriages and defilement when they reach puberty.

Speaking during the official opening of a science and computer laboratory in Rufunsa district, Mrs Mulyata says the introduction of free education calls for enhanced educational services and easy accessibility for all children.

She said government introduced free education for all and will not tolerate girls dropping out of school with a view of getting married.

Mrs Mulyata said that government is also addressing challenges faced by the girl-child in the rural areas to ensure they attain quality and equal education.

She said Rufunsa district has set up a local court which will deal with parents who marry off their girls.

The Provincial Minister added that government has massively invested in the education sector hence the need to prioritize education in the district.

Rufunsa District Commissioners Richard Mabena said the district has recorded bumper harvest.

Mr. Mabena has also called for the Agricultural farming scheme located in Shikabeta to be handed over to Zambia National Service (ZNS) for crop efficiency.

He said that the farming scheme has been idle with no farming activities taking place.

He noted that the scheme has gone to sleep and Agricultural machinery is going to waste when it can be put to good use.

Mr. Mabena said that the scheme has the necessary machinery and it was unfortunate that it was now a white elephant.

“It will be better if the farming scheme is taken to Zambia correctional services or Zambia National Service than being with Ministry of Agriculture” he said

Mr Mabena said the Ministry if Agriculture was not putting the farming scheme to good use despite having heavy machinery on the site.

He further called on the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to aid Shikabeta and Chipeketi chiefdoms whose crops were washed away.

Speaking at the same function Mr. Mabena disclosed that the district has vaccinated over 9,000 people since the Covid-19 vaccination campaign was relaunched.