9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 23, 2022
type here...
General NewsFeature General
Updated:

Malanji, Yamba plead not guilty

By Support Editor
53 views
0
General News Feature General Malanji, Yamba plead not guilty
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson  and former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji have pleaded not guilty to ten counts of Willful failure to comply with procedure and being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mr. Yamba and Mr. Malanji  took plea before Lusaka Magistrate Jennifer Bwalya.

This was after the State submitted an amended indictment.

In this matter, Mr Yamba is accused of having failed to follow procedure in relation to the buying of an estate in Turkey.

Mr. Malanji  is accused of being in possession of houses, a hotel and Helicopter, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Earlier the Economic and Financial Crimes court dismissed an application by the defence for Constitutional reference on account that it was frivolous.

Magistrate Bwalya said she cannot refer the matter to the Constitution Court on account that the indictment has insufficient details.

She said this is because the missing details in the indictment are the ones that the state will be called upon to provide evidence.

Magistrate Bwalya further warned the defence against delaying the Court process by making applications.

She said the accused deserve a speedy trial in the matter.
And, Former ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Emmanuel Pamu said he authorised payment for the purchase of the estate in Turkey based on the information which he had at the time.

Dr. Pamu said through his interaction with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and others, he came to learn that there was something wrong with the transaction.

This is in a matter where Mr. Malanji  and Mr. Yamba are charged with ten counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and Willful failure to comply with procedure regarding the buying of property in Turkey.

During cross examination, Dr. Pamu said the officers who signed for the authorization of payment did not commit any offence at the time.

He further agreed that the Auditor General did not find anything wrong with the transaction.

Previous articleMulyata warns parents against marrying off girls

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature GeneralSupport Editor - 0

Malanji, Yamba plead not guilty

Former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson  and former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji have pleaded not guilty to ten...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mulyata warns parents against marrying off girls

Feature General Support Editor - 0
Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata has warned parents in Rufunsa district against marrying off their underage daughters. Mrs Mulyata noted that girls in the rural...
Read more

Kakoma, Moono rejoin UPND

Feature General Support Editor - 32
Former UPND National Spokesperson Charles Kakoma and Former Chilanga Member of Parliament Cosmas Moono have rejoined the UPND. Speaking during a press briefing where the...
Read more

Chanda Kabwe appears before ACC for questioning

Feature General Support Editor - 15
  Former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe has appeared for questioning at the Anti Corruption Commission -ACC. Mr. Kabwe arrived at...
Read more

Health Insurance Scheme key to providing better health care – Mwinga

Feature General Support Editor - 1
  National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIMA)  Board Chairperson Dr. Richard Mwinga has said the provision of quality health care services is key if the National...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.