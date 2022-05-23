9.5 C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Updated:

Lusambo hailed for an apology

A Kasama based clergyman has commended former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for apologizing to the Head of State.

Pastor Chileshe Musonda of Mountain of Faith Ministries says the move made by Mr. Lusambo to apologize and seek forgiveness from the Republican President is a mark of true Christianity.

“Zambia is a Christian nation and the direction that Mr. Lusambo has taken is symbolic of a Christian.” He said.

And Pastor Musonda has since advised other politicians in the country to learn from the Kabushi law maker, and endeavor taking the route of peace for the sake enhancing development in the country.

The clergyman further urged the politicians to refrain from practicing politics of hate, but instead thrive on working together for the good of the country.

Pastor Musonda said this in an interview with ZANIS in Kasama today.

Recently, Kabushi law marker Bowman Lusambo apologized and sought forgiveness from President Hakainde Hichilema over the unjustified attacks that he had been making.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Lusambo is a wiser and bigger man than hh. Hh goes to make a press conference to attack anyone who opposes him and then cries about how people are criticising him on social media. What sort of president has time to be affected by social media posts.

  2. An apology to the President does not take away Lusambos ongoing investigations on corruption. Those are two different things. The Killing of Kasongo in Luanshya, Thefts and other cases have nothing to to do with the President but with US AS ZAMBIANS HE STOLE FROM. This does not ease the asset recovery on his said. Pay us back

