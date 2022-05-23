Captain Enock Mwepu of English side Brighton has headlined the 25-member Chipolopolo squad coach Aljosa Asanovic has named for the June back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup qualifiers.

Zambia will face Ivory Coast on June 3 in their opening qualifier away in West Africa before hosting Comoros on 7 June at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Mwepu has just recoveredfrom injury.

Asanovic has named a mixture of local and foreign players in the squad that will camp in Ghana this week ahead of the trip to Ivory Coast.

Leicester City forward Patson Daka and Scotland based Fashion Sakala and Frankie Musonda have also made the squad.

Meanwhile, the Chipolopolo will also face Lesotho later in Group H.

GOALKEEPERS:Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune-RSA), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Cyril Chibwe (Unattached)

DEFENDER:Frankie Musonda (Raith Rovers-Scotland), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Miguel Chaiwa (Athletico), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United)

MIDFIELDERS:Roderick Kabwe (Sekhukhune-RSA), Enock Mwepu (Brighton-England), Emmanuel Banda (Djurgardens-Sweden), Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Rally Bwalya (Simba SC-Tanzania), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens-Denmark), Kelvin Kampamba, Spencer Sautu, (both Zesco United), Lameck Banda (Maccabi Petah Tikva-Israel), Edward Chilufya (Midtjylland-Denmark)

STRIKERS:Fashion Sakala (Rangers-Scotland), Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Ricky Banda (Red Arrows), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA Patson Daka (Leicester City-England)