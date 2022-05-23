9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 23, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mwepu Headlines June AFCON Qualifiers Call-ups

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Mwepu Headlines June AFCON Qualifiers Call-ups
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Captain Enock Mwepu of English side Brighton has headlined the 25-member Chipolopolo squad coach Aljosa Asanovic has named for the June back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup qualifiers.

Zambia will face Ivory Coast on June 3 in their opening qualifier away in West Africa before hosting Comoros on 7 June at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Mwepu has just recoveredfrom injury.

Asanovic has named a mixture of local and foreign players in the squad that will camp in Ghana this week ahead of the trip to Ivory Coast.

Leicester City forward Patson Daka and Scotland based Fashion Sakala and Frankie Musonda have also made the squad.

Meanwhile, the Chipolopolo will also face Lesotho later in Group H.

GOALKEEPERS:Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune-RSA), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Cyril Chibwe (Unattached)

DEFENDER:Frankie Musonda (Raith Rovers-Scotland), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Miguel Chaiwa (Athletico), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United)

MIDFIELDERS:Roderick Kabwe (Sekhukhune-RSA), Enock Mwepu (Brighton-England), Emmanuel Banda (Djurgardens-Sweden), Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Rally Bwalya (Simba SC-Tanzania), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens-Denmark), Kelvin Kampamba, Spencer Sautu, (both Zesco United), Lameck Banda (Maccabi Petah Tikva-Israel), Edward Chilufya (Midtjylland-Denmark)

STRIKERS:Fashion Sakala (Rangers-Scotland), Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Ricky Banda (Red Arrows), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA Patson Daka (Leicester City-England)

Previous articleHigh cooking oil price needs local solution-Mulenga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mwepu Headlines June AFCON Qualifiers Call-ups

Captain Enock Mwepu of English side Brighton has headlined the 25-member Chipolopolo squad coach Aljosa Asanovic has named for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo To Know 2022 COSAFA Cup Opponents Next Week

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo will know their 2022 COSAFA Cup opponents next week for the tournament that will be held at the place of their last triumph. The...
Read more

Kamanga Hopes Stars Will Replicate Club Form in 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

Sports sports - 0
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has told foreign based Chipolopolo stars to replicate their good performances abroad when they feature for Zambia. Chipolopolo is preparing for...
Read more

RUGBY: KPF Dedicate Big Win To Late Club Strongman Manda

Sports sports - 0
Defending champions Red Arrows have surrendered the National Rugby League top spot after succumbing to a 16-13 loss to grieving KPF away in Kitwe. KPF...
Read more

MONDAYS PRO’S HIT LIST: Fit-Again Mwepu Gives Chipolopolo Boost

Sports sports - 0
Enock Mwepu return to action gives Chipolopolo a boost while they are UEFA and promotion issues elsewhere to wrap-up as the curtain comes down...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.