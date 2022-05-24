9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Chile one Murder, Annie Monta appears in Kitwe Magistrate

Scores of Kitwe residents this morning thronged the Kitwe Magistrate court to catch a glimpse of the wife to late prominent Kitwe businessman Richard Mbulu   as she appeared for mention.

Annie Monta, 30, is alleged to have murdered her husband Mbulu  popularly known as  Chile One  on April 30th this year at their home in riverside Kitwe after a marital dispute.

Monta, who was brought in a private vehicle amid tight security by police in full riot gear, appeared for mention before Chief resident magistrate Chongo Musonda  who explained to her the charge of murder contrary to section 200 of the penal code chapter 87.

Magistrate Musonda  read the charge to Monta who responded in affirmative.

