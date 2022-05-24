9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Economy
The government commences consultations for 2023 National Budget and the 2023-2025 MTEF

By Chief Editor
The government through the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, has commenced preparations for the 2023 National Budget and the 2023 to 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning Acting Secretary to the Treasury, Danies Chisenda announced that the Ministry of Finance and National Planning will be conducting broad-based consultations on the 2023 National Budget and the 2023 – 2025 MTEF to facilitate interactive preparations.

Mr. Chisenda said that a considerable consultation period of up to 30th June, 2023 has been set so that many stakeholders are involved in an open and transparent process.

He therefore urged members from both the public, and private sector, civil society and other stakeholders to submit tax, non-tax and expenditure proposals, for review and possible inclusion in the 2023 National Budget and the 2023 – 2025 MTEF.

Mr. Chisenda indicated that the National Budget and the MTEF are important economic policy tools which help to shape the direction of economic policy and other development priorities.

“The Ministry is confident that the set period will create considerable room for citizens, including the youth, women groups, the private sector, public sector, and all other stakeholders and interest groups to participate in the formulation of the 2023 National Budget and the 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework,” Mr. Chisenda stated.

He stressed the importance of citizen’s participation in the budget formulation process to ensure that the Government and stakeholders move together in streamlining taxation and creating a conducive policy environment for business.

Mr. Chisenda advised that detailed guidelines on submissions of tax and non-tax proposals for the 2023 National Budget and the 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, will be published on various media platforms.

  1. Honorable minister please do something about the problem at Kasumba Lesa border post. Trucks line has now reached Chambishi and approaching Kitwe.

