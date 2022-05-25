Senior Chief Musele of Kalumbila District in North Western Province has advised government not to issue a title deed for Trident Mine as the mining giant has failed to fulfill its initial obligations in the area.

This is after the First Quantum Minerals -FQM-operated Mine applied to government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural resources to put thirty-eight thousand hectares for surface rights and five thousand hectares for township expansion on title.

Chief Musele says before the Mine started mining, they agreed on constructing decent accommodation for those who were resettled in 2013 to pave way for mining activities.

Speaking during a community meeting with Lands and Natural resources Minister Elijah Muchima and North Western Province Minister Robert Lihefu, Senior Chief Musele said the land that the mine is seeking to be on title is vast and should NOT be allowed to be in private hands.

And Mr. Muchima said government will not ignore the input of traditional leaders in making key decisions regarding development.

The Minister said government values the input of traditional leaders as they are partners in development.

Mr. Muchima said government wants local people to start benefiting from the natural resources.

Meanwhile, FQM Country General Manager, Kingsley Chinkuli said the mine will continue negotiating with government over its development.