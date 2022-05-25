9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Senior Chief Musele tells Govt not to give title deed to Trident mine

By Support Editor
53 views
0
Economy Senior Chief Musele tells Govt not to give title deed to Trident...
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

 

Senior Chief Musele of Kalumbila District in North Western Province has advised government not to issue a title deed for Trident Mine as the mining giant has failed to fulfill its initial obligations in the area.

This is after the First Quantum Minerals -FQM-operated Mine applied to government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural resources to put thirty-eight thousand hectares for surface rights and five thousand hectares for township expansion on title.

Chief Musele says before the Mine started mining, they agreed on constructing decent accommodation for those who were resettled in 2013 to pave way for mining activities.

Speaking during a community meeting with Lands and Natural resources Minister Elijah Muchima and North Western Province Minister Robert Lihefu, Senior Chief Musele said the land that the mine is seeking to be on title is vast and should NOT be allowed to be in private hands.

And Mr. Muchima said government will not ignore the input of traditional leaders in making key decisions regarding development.

The Minister said government values the input of traditional leaders as they are partners in development.

Mr. Muchima said government wants local people to start benefiting from the natural resources.

Meanwhile, FQM Country General Manager, Kingsley Chinkuli said the mine will continue negotiating with government over its development.

Previous articleFashion Joins Chipolopolo Camp

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Senior Chief Musele tells Govt not to give title deed to Trident mine

  Senior Chief Musele of Kalumbila District in North Western Province has advised government not to issue a title deed...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Energy Minister commends UK for continued bilateral assistance

Economy Chief Editor - 7
The government has commended the United Kingdom for the continued technical and financial support in various sectors of the economy. And British High Commission...
Read more

Workers Compensation Fund to increase compensation from K150 to K400 minimum, per month

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The government has approved the recommendation of the Workers Compensation Fund Control Board to increase monthly payments for injured workers from K150 to K400...
Read more

Zambia Airways helps in boosting local tourism

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) says the establishment of the national airline, Zambia Airways has contributed significantly to domestic tourism. ZTA Acting Chief Executive...
Read more

The government commences consultations for 2023 National Budget and the 2023-2025 MTEF

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The government through the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, has commenced preparations for the 2023 National Budget and the 2023 to 2025 Medium...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.