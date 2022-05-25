By Harry Kalaba President of the Democratic Party(DP).

Dear countrymen and women, every year on 25th May, the continent takes time to commemorate Africa Freedom Day. A day when we remember the sacrifice of our forefathers and how they fought and in some cases sacrificed their freedom and life to liberate the continent of Africa. Notable Pan Africanists like Kwame Nkrumah, Ben Bella, Seko Toure, Leopold Senghor, Anwar Sadat, Haile Selassie,Kenneth David Kaunda, Mzee Julius Kambarange Nyerere, Mzee Jomo Kenyata, galvanized the collective effort to spur the emancipation of Africans from the yoke of their colonial master.

In Zambia, the history of our liberation was written with the blood and toil of the likes of Harry Mwanga Nkumbula, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Alexander Grey Zulu, Daniel Lisulo, Fines Bulawayo, Solomon Kalulu, Simon Chisha Kalaba, Mama Julia Chikamoneka, Joseph Mutale, Mama Mary Fulano, James Chapoloko, Kapasa Makasa, Mama Chibesa Kankasa, Lawrence Katilungu, Herbert Matoka and many others who took it upon themselves to fight for the liberation of mother Zambia.

The 2022 Africa Freedom Day is one that calls for serious reflection as it is happening on the backdrop of a government that is intent on reversing all the gains that the country made on 24th October, 1964. We are faced with a situation where the New Dawn government is keen on handing back the nation to the colonial masters in the name of attracting investors. We have a situation where government is intent on reversing all the gains the country has earned over the years by allowing for reverse colonialism to thrive again. The handing back of KCM to Vedanta, giving of concessions to foreign mining companies at the expense of supporting citizens to enjoy decent living are just but a few examples one can point at.

The events of the last couple of weeks have also shown that the New Dawn government has made a resolve to not just disregard the moral fabric of the nation but to completely obliterate the order of nature in clear breach of the Penal Code in Chapter XV Section 155 C. This government has taken a position that is clearly misaligned to the African values of marriage being between a man and a woman. The government seems to negate the sacrifice by our forefathers that was intended for Africans to enjoy freedom from any negative vice including being coerced into following traditions and values that have had a negative impact in the countries where the promoters of the same values come from. Same sex marriage is not just foreign to Africa and Zambia in particular but also goes against the order of nature and is forbidden under the Zambian constitution and yet the New Dawn government seems to be keen on letting it thrive as a way of appeasing their political sponsors.

While the nation is fighting to fend off the moral aberration by the New Dawn government, the citizens are also fighting to find ways of addressing the biting hunger that seems to be compounded by government’s failure to come up with tangible solutions in addressing the poverty challenge that most people are faced with. They can never be true freedom when people are failing to meet the basic needs of life. We are concerned that the dignity of our people has been eroded owing to their failure to care for their loved ones.

There can never be true freedom when people are failing to meet the basic needs of life. It is my prayer that as we commemorate this year’s Africa Freedom Day, we will call to order the New Dawn government and get them to commit to meeting their campaign promises of a cheaper cost of living for the people of Zambia. True freedom will only be actualized when the wealth of this country is given back to its citizens both economically and morally.

I thank you and wish you God’s continued blessings and protection.

Let’s Believe Again!!!