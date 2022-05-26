9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 26, 2022
type here...
General NewsFeature General
Updated:

Critical food shortage hit Sipatunyana chiefdom in Kalomo

By Support Editor
53 views
0
General News Feature General Critical food shortage hit Sipatunyana chiefdom in Kalomo
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com
Critical shortage of food has hit Sipatunyana Chiefdom in Kalomo district in Southern province.
Chief Sipatunyana of the Tonga speaking people conformed the development that the situation on the ground needs serious intervention to save his people from starvation.
The traditonal leader has since called on the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unity (DMMU) to quickly send relief food to his Chiefdom.
He said at the moment people are surviving on wild fruits because of the critical shortage of food which is as a result of the  dry spell which affected the area.
He said over 400 villages have no food and that if nothing is done urgently, people will die of hunger.
Kalomo is  one the districts which produces  a lot of maize in Southern Province but the drought experienced at the beginning of the rain season for 2021/2022 farming season , most people failed to produce enough food.
Previous articleWe want to transform the people’s lives and provide jobs -Nalumango

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature GeneralSupport Editor - 0

Critical food shortage hit Sipatunyana chiefdom in Kalomo

Critical shortage of food has hit Sipatunyana Chiefdom in Kalomo district in Southern province. Chief Sipatunyana of the Tonga speaking...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

93 -year-old alleged defiler granted bail

Feature General Support Editor - 4
The Luangwa district magistrate circuit court sitting in Rufunsa district has granted bail to White Zulu, the 93 years old man who is alleged...
Read more

Chile one murder, Annie Monta appears in Kitwe Magistrate

Feature General Support Editor - 9
Scores of Kitwe residents this morning thronged the Kitwe Magistrate court to catch a glimpse of the wife to late prominent Kitwe businessman Richard...
Read more

Malanji, Yamba plead not guilty

Feature General Support Editor - 11
Former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson  and former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji have pleaded not guilty to ten counts of Willful failure to...
Read more

Mulyata warns parents against marrying off girls

Feature General Support Editor - 1
Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata has warned parents in Rufunsa district against marrying off their underage daughters. Mrs Mulyata noted that girls in the rural...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.