9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 26, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Southern province has great mineral wealth-Banda

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Southern province has great mineral wealth-Banda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development says Southern Province has potential to significantly contribute to the country’s mining sector if the mineral wealth the region is endowed with is properly harnessed.

Provincial Mines Officer, Dickson Banda, said the province is endowed with vast mineral resources that remain untapped owing to the fact that the region is mainly associated with agriculture, which he said has negatively impacted on the development of the province’s full economic potential.

Mr. Banda asserted that the development of a new mining policy is critical in unlocking the mining potential of the province and repositioning the region as a significant contributor to the country’s economic growth and development through mining.

He was speaking in Choma during a stakeholders’ consultative meeting on the formulation of a revised minerals development policy.

And Southern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Yolanta Mutyambe, expressed happiness that the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development is looking into developing a new policy.

Ms. Mutyambe said the policy will address challenges that previously prevented local communities from directly benefiting from the mining sector.

She therefore hoped that the new policy is critical in ensuring that local communities directly benefit from mineral royalties so that economic development trickles down to the grass root level.

She also explained that most mining firms in the province have poor policies regarding social corporate responsibility.

Previous articleCritical food shortage hit Sipatunyana chiefdom in Kalomo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Southern province has great mineral wealth-Banda

Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development says Southern Province has potential to significantly contribute to the country's mining sector...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

KCM Provisional Liquidator appoints Jason Kazilimani Jr to act as her agent at KCM.

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The Konkola Copper Mines Plc Provisional Liquidator Celine Meena Nair has appointed Jason Kazilimani Jr to act as her agent at KCM. Ms. Nair is...
Read more

Britain gives Zambia one billion pounds for SMEs development

Economy Support Editor - 29
The British government says it has set one billion pounds aside over the next five years to help boost its investment in Zambia. British High...
Read more

Senior Chief Musele tells Govt not to give title deed to Trident mine

Economy Support Editor - 8
  Senior Chief Musele of Kalumbila District in North Western Province has advised government not to issue a title deed for Trident Mine as the...
Read more

Energy Minister commends UK for continued bilateral assistance

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The government has commended the United Kingdom for the continued technical and financial support in various sectors of the economy. And British High Commission...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.