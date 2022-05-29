9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 29, 2022
160 prohibited immigrants apprehended in Lusaka

By Chief Editor
The Department of Immigration has apprehended 160 people of different nationalities for various immigration related offences.

Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka reveals that the arrests took place on May 27, 2022 during a clean-up operation carried out in various parts of Lusaka.

Mr. Nshinka said that the clean-up operation is aimed at getting rid of illegal immigrants in the city.

However among the apprehended, 27 persons were released upon production of proof of legal immigration status in Zambia, during a screening exercise.

One immigrant was requested to report to Immigration Headquarters for further investigations, while 132 were detained, pending other formalities.

“The operation is one of many planned enforcement interventions for Lusaka and throughout the country,” Mr. Nshinka indicated.

He commend members of the public for their continued collaboration with the Department in enforcing the immigration law by reporting suspected cases of illegal immigration.

Mr. Nshinka however cautioned those who have continued to aid, abet and harbor illegal immigrants to desist from such acts as they are illegal and punishable under the Immigration and Deportation Act No.18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

