The Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) says the reduction in inflation rate for the month of May is a good indicator for economic growth.

ZACCI President Chabuka Kabwesha says it is important that the country continues to grow on the same trajectory.

Dr. Kabwesha, however, states that this should be sustained through increased manufacturing industries and opening up of livestock sub sectors in all the provinces of Zambia.

He notes that there should also be continuation of attracting investment opportunities as joint ventures.

Dr. Kabwesha said the policy makers and business community must be applauded for ensuring that the cost of doing business goes down alongside the cost of goods and services.