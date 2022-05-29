Government announces that it has vaccinated 48 percent of the adult population on the Copperbelt against COVID-19 which translates into 350, 000 since the relaunch of campaign, recently.

Acting Provincial Health Director Charles Mwinuma attributes this to the steady increase to new approaches adopted by the Ministry.

Dr. Mwinuna says one of the approaches adopted is to sensitize stakeholders who in turn are engaging communities on COVID-19 vaccination

Speaking when he called on the office of the District commissioners in Chililabombwe and Chingola respectively, Dr. Mwinuna has since encouraged health personnel to continue with their efforts and have more people vaccinated.

“I also want to appeal to people in the province to use the five days extension, meaning the campaigns close on the 30 of this month to get vaccinated and also those needing booster shots,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mwinuna bemoaned that there is an absence of proper knowledge about the COVID-19 vaccine as well as a lot of misconceptions.

He has since appealed to community and church leaders to lead by example by being vaccinated.

And Chililabombwe District Commissioner Precious Njekwa said her office has joined in the efforts and intensified campaigns in schools to encourage those above 12 years to get the vaccine.

Her Chingola Town counterpart Raphael Chimupi equally used the Agriculture show to capture reasonable numbers and the district has heightened the campaign.