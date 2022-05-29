9.5 C
CCPC seizes expired goods worth K18, 654 in Muchinga Province

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Assorted expired goods worth K18, 654 have been seized in Chinsali district in Muchinga province by a joint team of inspectors.

The joint team is composed of inspectors from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), Chinsali Municipal Council (CMC) and Ministry of Health (MoH).

The inspections which were conducted on 10th to 12th and 19th May, 2022 respectively covered 26 business outlets at Chinsali’s Central Business District.

This is according to a press statement issued to the media by CCPC Public Relations Office, Rainford Mutabi.

Mr. Mutabi said the assorted products seized included foodstuffs and cosmetic items such as carbonated drinks, milk, butter, body lotion and hair products among others.

He noted that the goods were expired and were found not fit for human consumption.

“Selling or offering for sale products not fit for purpose or expired is against the Competition and Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) No. 24 of 2010 as well as the Food and Safety Act No. 7 of 2019,” he said.

Mr. Mutabi further warned all suppliers, retailers and distributors to cease selling unsuitable products which have exceeded their shelf life.

He noted that the traders were also advised to abide by the law and desist from engaging in unfair trading practices or any conduct that erodes consumer welfare.

He said similar collaboration from MoH, CCPC and other local authorities will continue in order to in the enforcement of respective mandates and also that traders comply with the law.

3 COMMENTS

  1. Many products can be used few months after expiry date. Ccpc will resale them for profit. So much crookedness under upnd

    1
    1

  2. Hey Stup!d KZ, if I was the CCPC then I would file a complaint about you uttering lies without any evidence! Of course you know all about lying, just as Edgar China Lungu!

  3. When government is good, life becomes boring, even chi-useless Lusambo has humbled itself.
    HH has made Zambia feel like Iceland….
    Zambians stop reporting each other to police over beautiful breasts please…. Enjoy life.

