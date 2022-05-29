9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Mining Audit report finalised and handed over to President Hichilema

Mines and minerals development minister Paul Kabuswe says his ministry has finalized and handed over the Mining Audit report to president Hakainde Hichilema and will soon announce the resumption of the issuance of mining rights.

Mr. Kabuswe said the audit report was handed over to the President and new mining recommendations have been made.

He said very soon the re-opening of mining licence rights will be announced adding that the mining licence was suspended two months ago to allow for the cleaning of the system.

“ The new dawn administration is committed to ensuring that the mining sector is transformed to a sector it has never been before, “ he said.

Speaking in Chililabombwe, today, the minister noted that the transformation can be traced from the Kansanshi investments is massive and will bring jobs to the people of Zambia.

Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines will both be unlocked so that they actualising the government’s vision of reaching 3 million tonnes.

He said the government also wants to re-organise the mining sector so that the people’s lives can be transformed.

Mr Kabuswe noted that he will make sure that all these get done and not just talk and become a government of rhetoric.

Last month, government through the ministry of mines and minerals suspended the issuance of mining licences to pave way for auditing process

  3. If I was the president, I wouldn’t trust this audit report. Paul Kabuswe is such an amateur, everything that leaves his hands has to be mistrusted.

  4. Kaizar Zero right after we finish with Lungu era corruption/thievery inquiries .HH has never been convicted of any wrong doing in privatization process.

