9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 30, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

100 teen pregnancies recorded in the first quarter in Chipata

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
General News 100 teen pregnancies recorded in the first quarter in Chipata
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipata District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Gabriel Chutu says 100 teenage pregnancies were recorded in the first quarter of 2022 in Chipata District.

Mr Chutu says in the same quarter, the district also recorded 25 early marriages of which five involved young boys.

Speaking to ZANIS in an interview today, Mr Chutu said the District Education Office (DEO) recorded a number of 42 girls re-entered into school after giving birth under the same period this year.

Mr Chutu said a total of 180 other dropouts were recorded of which the 94 dropouts were girls.

He said that under the first quarter, his office recorded 439 pupils re-entered into school of which 239 were female.

Mr Chutu said his office is working with various stakeholders in the district to effectively ensure that it protects young girls from early marriages and teenage pregnancies as well as promote Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) among adolescents.

“We support girl’s menstrual hygiene by ensuring that sanitary towels are provided at school,” he said.

Mr Chutu said his office is also implementing the re-entry policy in order to give opportunity to the girl child of getting an education during pregnancy and after giving birth.

“We implement the re-entry policy into school by allowing girls who fall pregnant to be learning until such a time that the pregnancy advances, that’s when we give the maternity leave and allow them to come back later after they have given birth, “he said.

Mr Chutu said his office also links girls who are vulnerable or whose families are financially disabled to organisations which give school requisites.

Previous articleMutati calls for resumption of post bus services
Next articleLuapula set for a multi-million Kwacha Cannabis Farm to be run by Zambia National Service

1 COMMENT

  1. Mwaziona manje nzelu za Mphezeni zo suka suka mnkhondo, nyele take manje sure yachita affect tubana tumtoto sure.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

True Justice for Glencore’s Appalling Corruption Will Include Better Tomorrows for Those Hurt Most: Everyday Africans

Glencore’s penalties to the U.S. alone for violating the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and manipulating commodity prices...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Evelyn Hone College driver jailed 1 year for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema

General News Chief Editor - 5
A DRIVER at Evelyn Hone College has been sentenced to one year imprisonment by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema...
Read more

ZICTA commits to championing Zambia’s digital transformation agenda

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has reiterated its commitment to championing Zambia’s digital transformation agenda by promoting cost-reflective and affordable pricing...
Read more

ZULAWU elects new leadership

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) has elected Emmanuel Mwinsa as its new President at the 13th Quadrennial Conference held in Livingstone...
Read more

President Hichilema consoles Attorney Gen Kabesha after he lost his wife

General News Chief Editor - 3
President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday visited the funeral house of the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha who lost his wife Rachael Kasamala Kabesha. on May...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.