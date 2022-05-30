9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 30, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Senior chief Mukumbi appreciated for his 60 years of charismatic leadership

By Chief Editor
53 views
3
Rural News Senior chief Mukumbi appreciated for his 60 years of charismatic leadership
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Senior chief Mukumbi of the Kaonde speaking people of Kalumbila Town , in North-western province has been appreciated for his 60 years of charismatic leadership.

Mukumbi Royal Establishment chairperson, Douglas Muluka appreciated the traditional leader at this year’s Kufukwila traditional ceremony which marks 60 years of his reign.

“We appreciate the traditional leader for providing capable leadership to the chiefdom for 60 years. This makes him the longest serving chief in Zambia,” Mr Muluka said.

Senior chief Mukumbi provided civic and political leadership as he is on record for having been a hard-working Member of Parliament for Solwezi-west from 1978 to 1991, a governor for Solwezi district in 1986 and a minister of state in 1990.

The chief’s charismatic leadership earned him the President’s Insignia of recognition conferred on him by late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa in 2007 for having contributed to the well-being of the community.

He also said the Kufukwila ceremony offers a valuable insight into the character of the Kaonde, as well as the values and traditions that have been upheld from one generation to another starting from the Democratic Republic of Congo to today’s settlement.

Meanwhile, Mr Muluka commended government for establishing the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) programme as it has made it possible for the chiefdom to have electricity.

He however, appealed to government to rehabilitate some damaged bridges and feeder roads in the chiefdom, especially the Mukumbi-Kalengelenge road which needs urgent attention before the onset of the rains.

“Additionally, we call on government to consider effecting the construction of the Lumwana trades training school for the promotion of entrepreneurial skills and to contribute to employment creation,” Mr Muluka said.

He further appealed to government, through the Ministry of Education, to provide Mukumbi secondary school with additional infrastructure in form of classroom blocks, dormitories and teachers houses.

Previous articleZULAWU elects new leadership
Next articleHH, Musokotwane, UPND and the IMF: Propaganda and Lies on Full Display

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kings Kangwa Joins Serbian Champions

Chipolopolo Zambia midfielder Kings Kangwa has joined Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade. Red Star confirmed the 22-year-old midfielders signing on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Some MPs considering applying CDF to rural electrification projects

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Following the government’s move to increase the Constituency Development Fund ( CDF ) from K 1.6 million to a historic K25.7 million annually, the...
Read more

Education is a weapon for positive change – Mwamba

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
A civic organisation in Mwinilunga called Lead Me Back Foundation (LMBF) has donated 30 school bag packs at the three primary schools in...
Read more

85 per cent of girl children absconding classes due to non-availability of sanitary materials

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Nkeyema District Commissioner Elis Mukubesa says 85 per cent of girls have dropped out of school due to the non-availability of sanitary materials...
Read more

Mweetwa gives Kalomo Town Council a 14 day ultimatum to restore industrial harmony

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has given the Kalomo Town Council a 14 day ultimatum, to restore industrial harmony between themselves and the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.