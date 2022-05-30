Senior chief Mukumbi of the Kaonde speaking people of Kalumbila Town , in North-western province has been appreciated for his 60 years of charismatic leadership.

Mukumbi Royal Establishment chairperson, Douglas Muluka appreciated the traditional leader at this year’s Kufukwila traditional ceremony which marks 60 years of his reign.

“We appreciate the traditional leader for providing capable leadership to the chiefdom for 60 years. This makes him the longest serving chief in Zambia,” Mr Muluka said.

Senior chief Mukumbi provided civic and political leadership as he is on record for having been a hard-working Member of Parliament for Solwezi-west from 1978 to 1991, a governor for Solwezi district in 1986 and a minister of state in 1990.

The chief’s charismatic leadership earned him the President’s Insignia of recognition conferred on him by late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa in 2007 for having contributed to the well-being of the community.

He also said the Kufukwila ceremony offers a valuable insight into the character of the Kaonde, as well as the values and traditions that have been upheld from one generation to another starting from the Democratic Republic of Congo to today’s settlement.

Meanwhile, Mr Muluka commended government for establishing the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) programme as it has made it possible for the chiefdom to have electricity.

He however, appealed to government to rehabilitate some damaged bridges and feeder roads in the chiefdom, especially the Mukumbi-Kalengelenge road which needs urgent attention before the onset of the rains.

“Additionally, we call on government to consider effecting the construction of the Lumwana trades training school for the promotion of entrepreneurial skills and to contribute to employment creation,” Mr Muluka said.

He further appealed to government, through the Ministry of Education, to provide Mukumbi secondary school with additional infrastructure in form of classroom blocks, dormitories and teachers houses.