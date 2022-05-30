Chipolopolo Zambia midfielder Kings Kangwa has joined Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade.

Red Star confirmed the 22-year-old midfielders signing on Sunday from Russian club Arsenal Tula.

“Zambia international Kings Kangwa will join us on a four-year contract from Arsenal Tula. The 22-year-old playmaker will arrive to Belgrade and put pen to paper as soon as he returns from international duty, “Red Star said in a brief statement.

Kangwa leaves demoted Arsenal Tula after three years at the club whom he joined from FAZ Super League side Buildcon.