9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 30, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Kings Kangwa Joins Serbian Champions

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Kings Kangwa Joins Serbian Champions
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo Zambia midfielder Kings Kangwa has joined Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade.

Red Star confirmed the 22-year-old midfielders signing on Sunday from Russian club Arsenal Tula.

“Zambia international Kings Kangwa will join us on a four-year contract from Arsenal Tula. The 22-year-old playmaker will arrive to Belgrade and put pen to paper as soon as he returns from international duty, “Red Star said in a brief statement.

Kangwa leaves demoted Arsenal Tula after three years at the club whom he joined from FAZ Super League side Buildcon.

Previous articleMONDAY PROS HITLIST: Mweene Wins Nedback Cup

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kings Kangwa Joins Serbian Champions

Chipolopolo Zambia midfielder Kings Kangwa has joined Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade. Red Star confirmed the 22-year-old midfielders signing on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

MONDAY PROS HITLIST: Mweene Wins Nedback Cup

Sports sports - 0
Cup joy and heartbreak characterized the weekend for some of our foreign –based stars at their respective clubs. =TANZANIA Midfielder Rally Bwalya was ...
Read more

Kamanga: Rally Behind Chipolopolo in 2023 AFCON Push

Sports sports - 0
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has asked soccer fans to rally Chipolopolo ahead of his Friday’s opening 2023 Africa Cup qualifier against Ivory Coast away...
Read more

Patson and Edward Chilufya Join Chipolopolo Camp

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo is almost at full strength following Sunday’s arrival of striker Patson Daka and midfielder Edward Chilufya at the teams’ training camp in Ghana. Chilufya...
Read more

Evans Kangwa Ruled Out of June AFCON Qualifiers

Sports sports - 0
Russia based Chipolopolo striker Evans Kangwa has been ruled of the June back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup qualifiers by injury. Kangwa of Russian side Arsenal Tula...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.