Mwepu Joins Chipolopolo Camp

Chipolopolo Zambia captain Enock Mwepu has arrived at the teams’ Ghana training camp and rallied his side to show character against Cote d’Ivoire this Friday.

Zambia visit Cote d’Ivoire on June 3 in an opening 2023 AFCON Group H qualifier in Yamoussoukro.

Kick off will be at 18h00 Zambian time.

The match will flag-off Zambia’s fourth attempt to end an eight-year AFCON dating back to 2015.

“Of course we have disappointed them (our fans) at various times but you know the only way we can achieve our goals is to show unity,” Mwepu said upon arrival in Accra on Monday afternoon.

“So we need them a lot. We need them to come and support us and give us that energy.  

“For us, we know we need to give them what they desire and what they deserve so I think this is the moment when we can bring back those glory days which is the winning mentality  and just make them proud.

“We have to gauge ourselves against a good team like Ivory Coast so that will set the mark. We hope to get a win and make them proud again at home.”

Chipolopolo will leave Accra for Abidjan on June 1.

And Mwepu’s arrival brings to 20 players in camp with three more on their way to join Chipolopolo.

The three are Lubambo Musonda of Danish side AC Horsens, Gamphani Lungu from South African club SuperSport United and Rally Bwalya of Simba SC in Tanzania.

