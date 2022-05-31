Kitwe’s Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Christopher Kang’ombe has alleged that the match-past by Chililabombwe youths demanding the return of Vedanta Resources to take over Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) on the Copperbelt was stage-managed.

Indian investor Vedanta Mineral Resource has reportedly expressed interest to return to KCM.

Chililabombwe youths on Saturday morning staged a match-past demanding the return of Vedanta Resources to take over Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) on the Copperbelt.

Handing over the petition to Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe, Chishala Mwamba, who represented the youths, said since the liquidation of KCM, the levels of unemployment in both Chingola and Chililabombwe have increased.

Mr. Mwamba said Vedanta Resources should return so that youths can leave the streets and be employed by the mine.

But Mr. Kang’ombe, the Patriotic Front National Youth Chairman, said people don’t need to stage-manage a protest to achieve an objective that is genuine.

The immediate past Kitwe Mayor said a genuine conversation must take place with all stakeholders invited to discuss all possible solutions to the KCM issue.

“Some Chililabombwe residents protested, demanding the return of Vedanta at KCM.While the constitution gives them the right to do that, the event was clearly stage managed,” Mr. Kang’ombe said.

“A genuine conversation must take place, with all stakeholders invited to discuss all possible solutions. My point is, you don’t need to stage-manage a protest to achieve an objective that is genuine,” he stated.

Mr. Kang’ombe said he supported the PF government’s decision to take over the running of KCM from Indian investor Vedanta Mineral Resources.

Meanwhile, when receiving the petition after the match-past, Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe said he will escalate the matter and forward the petition to relevant authorities.

The Mines Minister said he does not hold the final decision on the Vedanta matter but that the Government will decide on the issue of Vedanta resources is what will be followed.

Mr Kabuswe, who is also Chililabombwe Member of Parliament, said the Government is committed to make sure that KCM and Mopani mines come back to life, and create more jobs.

He said the youths had all the trust and hope in the government to create more jobs for them.

The Minister also warned mines with a tendency of not improving the welfare of their employees.

Vedanta, which used to run Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), recently said that it is committed to investing USD 1 billion towards capital mine development and other infrastructure to increase KCM’s integrated production.

In a letter addressed to MinesMinister Paul Kabuswe, the Group CEO, Sunil Duggal further said upon return Vedanta shall implement a salary increase across the board.

In November, 2020, a Zambian court ordered a halt to liquidation proceedings for Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to allow owners Vedanta and ZCCM-IH to proceed to arbitration, the provisional liquidator said in a statement.