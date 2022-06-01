The five women, who allegedly stole a newly born baby at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) earlier last month, have appeared in court.

The suspects are expected to take plea in the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

The main suspects, Precious Nkunika, Emily Hall, Rebecca Mkandawire, Nelly Kasalo, and Grace Msiska are charged with the offence of Child Stealing.

In this matter, it is alleged the accused on May 7, 2022, in Lusaka district, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deprive, did steal an unnamed child, under sixteen years of age.

This was from the infant’s mother, Elina Lungu, who was by then admitted to the UTH, immediately, after giving birth.

Recently, the Zambia Police Service, in Lusaka, apprehended more than 4 suspects in connection with a 10-day old baby, which had gone missing at the UTH.

Police Acting Spokesperson, Danny Mwale then said the baby, which had gone missing on Saturday, May 7, 2022, was found in Lusaka’s Kabanana area, with Precious Nkunika .

Mr Mwale said the main suspect, Ms Nkunika had earlier given birth to a baby, which later died, and she allegedly connived with the hospital maids to give her another baby.