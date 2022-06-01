9.5 C
Nuclear energy can be an answer to electricity deficit-Kalunga

Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Kennedy Kalunga says investment in nuclear energy has immense benefits of reliable, affordable and clean source of electricity.

Mr Kalunga says nuclear energy provides electricity that is not affected by fluctuations in weather patterns.

He says Zambia like many other countries has experienced fluctuations in rainfall patterns arising from climate change which has resulted in deficits in hydro power generation.

Mr Kalunga says the decline in hydro power generation has negatively impacted on the country’s economic development.

He says the nuclear energy programme has other great benefits such as its use in the provision of health services such as diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Mr Kalunga was speaking when he opened a three-day Media capacity building and sensitization workshop on the nuclear programme in Zambia in Lusaka today.

He said there is currently low knowledge levels of nuclear technologies in the country which has created information gaps filled with suspicion and fear and called on the media to help close the information gaps.

Meanwhile, Technology and Science Acting Permanent Secretary Mala Sikazwe said her Ministry has developed two draft bills to establish the nuclear Regulator and the nuclear Coordinating agency which will accelerate public sensitization once enacted into law.

She said the workshop has been organised to unbundle the implementation strategy for the nuclear programme that focuses on first sensitization of Media personnel and through them the public.

National Energy Programme Implementation Organisation (NAPIO) National Coordinator Reuben Katebe said it is a requirement to get public acceptance on any nuclear programme before it is implemented, hence the need for the Media to help sensitise the public on nuclear technology and instill knowledge that will result into acceptance.

