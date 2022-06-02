President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed the government’s resolve to create an enabling investment environment to attract more investment into the country’s economy.

President Hichilema said this is an effort to build a strong economy that will benefit all the people in the country.

He explained that currently the government is preoccupied with measures aimed at securing the social and economic development of the country.

He, however, noted that for this to be attained there is a need to put in place mechanisms that support more investment and business transactions with various partners.

The President noted that the country will also enhance its bilateral relations with different countries in different areas of interests and attract more investment into the country’s economy.

The Head of State was speaking at State House in Lusaka today when Israeli Ambassador to Zambia Ofra farhi paid a courtesy call on him.

“Since assuming office nine months ago, providing an enabling environment to attract more investment and business transactions has been our core to rebuild a strong economy as we govern the country, “he explained.



President Hichilema said there is need for the two countries to work together and identify areas of interest that can benefit both countries.

He added that the enhanced bilateral relationship between the two countries should also be used for the benefit of other countries in the region and the world as a whole.

The President also hailed Israel for the continued support to Zambia through offering scholarships for students in various skills of expertise through the Israel Zambia student exchange programme.

He noted that the programme has benefited a lot of Zambian students in the agriculture and technology sectors.

He added that due to Israel’s advancement in technology, the country should consider investing more in Zambia, adding that Zambia is endowed with vast land and a lot of natural resources that can support such investments.

The Head of State further expressed optimism that the bilateral agreements that were signed between Zambia and Israel yesterday at the first ever Israel-Zambia economic conference will materialize to further enhance the investment potential of the two countries.

“We would like to see a lot of Israel business people invest here, we have a lot of available natural resources that can be tapped, we have enough land so come, bring your capital and technology, we will provide the natural resources required, “,he said.

President Hichilema also praised Israel for the support in the fight against COVID-19 by donating medical equipment and supplies.



Earlier, Ambassador to Zambia Ofra Farhi called on the need for the two countries to accelerate their mutual relations for the benefit of their people.

Ms. Farhi said Israel has discovered that Zambia has a lot of investment potential that her country would like to exploit.

She explained that this is why the two countries yesterday held an Israel-Zambia economic conference where a number of areas of investment cooperation in trade, commerce and agriculture among others were established.

She further added that her country has also made a donation of water purifiers to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to help Zambia effectively combat COVID-19.