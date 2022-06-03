AgriTech Expo-Zambia has announced intentions to expand the show and includes eight additional new crop trials for the eighth edition that is scheduled for 20th to 22nd April 2023.

DLG International Head of Communication, Martin Botzian said this will bring the total of crop trails to the 33, which will be the most ever featured and the crop trials showcased at an agri-show in Africa.

This is contained in an online communiqué issued by Mr. Botzian and accessed by ZANIS in Kabwe.

“With the demand and popularity of the crop trials at this year’s show being so high, the team has decided to expand the show and include an additional eight new crop trials to the field,” Mr. Botzian said.

He said this gives more suppliers the opportunity to showcase their seeds and inputs in real time, while enabling the farmers attending the show to see more, learn more and purchase the right product available on the market.

He explained that apart from a new site layout for the additional crop trials, AgriTech Expo-Zambia 2023 will also feature the all-new drone zone.

He observed that the exciting addition to the show brings new technologies and capabilities to the farmers, as drones are becoming more and more utilised in the industry.

“These lightweight, highly maneuverable machines can pick up diseases, pests and also be used for input applications, in turn saving time, energy, resources and capital,” he said.

Mr. Botzian further disclosed that the maize wall that surrounded the show during the 2022 AgriTech Expo after harvesting was donated to Samuel Orphanage, a local project, to assist in feeding the children and offering some relief to the caregivers.

Meanwhile, AgriTech Expo Zambia Head Agronomist, Shadreck Mubanga, said farmers should always be wary of how much they invested in their crop production and the losses they may incur during and after harvesting.

Mr. Mubanga has since reminded farmers that farming is a business and the aim is to maximize profits.

He further advised the farmers to always remember to cost every activity and record in order determine whether the business is profitable or not.