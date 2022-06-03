President Hakainde Hichilema has left for the Kingdom of Eswatini for a three days official visit.

President Hichilema is visiting that country at the invitation of King Mswati III, from 3rd to 5th June, 2022.

The President who is accompanied by Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga and Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba left for Eswatini at Zambia Airforce Lusaka Base at 10: 50hrs this morning.

The President was seen off by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo and other government officials.

And Mr. Kakubo says President Hichilema and King Mswati are scheduled to hold discussions on bilateral issues focusing on matters of mutual interest at bilateral, regional and international levels.

He highlighted that the two leaders will preside on the signing of the joint Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the area of Tourism as well as the Establishment of a Political consultation Mechanism between Zambia and Eswatini.

‘’The two leaders will discuss issues of bilateral trade and regional security and integration, so that they can also have a portion on issues that affect the region. There are some pockets of the region where we are seeing issues of insecurity, we know the situation in DRC and Mozambique, so these are some of the things that the two leaders will discuss,” said Mr. Kakubo.

Mr. Kakubo said the MoUs is expected to strengthen cooperation and contribute to the development of various sectors of the economies in the two countries and how they will relate in areas of trade in the next five or ten years.