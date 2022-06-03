9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 3, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

President Hichilema leaves for Eswatini

By Support Editor
53 views
4
Feature Politics President Hichilema leaves for Eswatini
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has left for the Kingdom of Eswatini for a three days official visit.

President Hichilema is visiting that country at the invitation of King Mswati III, from 3rd to 5th June, 2022.

The President who is accompanied by Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga and Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba left for Eswatini at Zambia Airforce Lusaka Base at 10: 50hrs this morning.

The President was seen off by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo and other government officials.

And Mr. Kakubo says President Hichilema and King Mswati are scheduled to hold discussions on bilateral issues focusing on matters of mutual interest at bilateral, regional and international levels.

He highlighted that the two leaders will preside on the signing of the joint Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the area of Tourism as well as the Establishment of a Political consultation Mechanism between Zambia and Eswatini.

‘’The two leaders will discuss issues of bilateral trade and regional security and integration, so that they can also have a portion on issues that affect the region. There are some pockets of the region where we are seeing issues of insecurity, we know the situation in DRC and Mozambique, so these are some of the things that the two leaders will discuss,” said Mr. Kakubo.

Mr. Kakubo said the MoUs is expected to strengthen cooperation and contribute to the development of various sectors of the economies in the two countries and how they will relate in areas  of trade in the next five or ten years.

Previous articleProvisional KCM Liquidator Pleages to Support Blades and Nchanga
Next articleWECSZ launches climate action dialogues in Itezhi Tezhi

4 COMMENTS

  1. The president’s visit to Eswatini will relate to areas of trade, tourism and development in various sectors of the economies of the two countries.
    Zambians have been informed about the trip. Unlike former president ECL who went to to watch and picked a wife. We hear there is a Zambian born child. We await confirmation from his former political advisor Kaiser Zulu.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 4

I Never Earned My Wealth Through a Ministerial Position-Malanji

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has said he never earned his wealth through a ministerial position. Mr. Malanji has...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

I Never Earned My Wealth Through a Ministerial Position-Malanji

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 4
Former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has said he never earned his wealth through a ministerial position. Mr. Malanji has further declared that he was...
Read more

UPND Members do not look happy despite winning the 2021 General Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 20
Former Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has said members of ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) do not look happy despite...
Read more

ECZ calls on citizens to submit voter’s cards for dead relatives

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Vice Chairperson, Emily Sikazwe has implored Zambians to submit voter’s cards of their deceased relatives to help the...
Read more

2021 US Human Rights Report details gross violations under PF rule

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
The United States's 2021 Zambia Human Rights report has highlighted massive human right violations and criminalities in the run up to the August, 12,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.