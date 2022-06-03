9.5 C
RUGBY: DIGGERS-KPF Clash in the Other Big Kitwe Derby

The Kitwe derby between rivals Diggers and KPF will headline Saturday’s action in the National Rugby League.

Diggers will host leaders KPF in the Week 5 encounter at home in Nkana West on Saturday afternoon.

The league is resuming after a one-week break induced by the last-minute cancellation of the KPF American tournament which was scheduled for May 28.

Heading into the derby, KPF are topping the league on 14 points from three games played.

Diggers are third on the table just one point behind KPF.

In other games, second placed Mufulira Leopards will visit winless Konkola in Chililabombwe and limping champions Arrows will host Lusaka in the capital city derby.

Arrows are number five in the eight-team top league with 12 points in four games played.

ZRU League Week 5
Saturday, 4 June 2022
(A)National League:
1. Arrows vs Lusaka
2. Diggers vs KPF
3. Ndola vs Green Eagles
4.Konkola vs Leopards

(B)Presidents League
1. Nkwazi vs Nchanga
2. Roan vs Kansanshi
3. Chibuluma vs Buffalo

(C )Women League
1. Konkola vs Leopardess

