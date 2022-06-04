Justice Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, is saddened that eight youths of Gwembe district have been remanded for two years at Monze correctional facility for matters relating to the gassing incidences in 2020 without trial in the courts of law.

Mr. Haimbe heard in Choma yesterday that eight youths, who were apprehended in 2020 in connection with the murder of Timothy Hakuyu as well as other demonstrations for suspected gassing in Gwembe, have not appeared before the courts of law.

This was when Mr. Haimbe paid a courtesy call on Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa who informed him about the plight of the youths.

But Mr. Haimbe said the government wants to close the gap between those who can afford legal services and those who cannot as a way of ensuring equal access to justice.

He disclosed that his ministry is working on possible amendments to some laws in order to reduce sentences for light offences.

He noted that there are some people who have been in detention for as long as two years for offences such as theft of a chicken.

Mr. Haimbe further revealed that his ministry is also carrying out an audit in correctional facilities with a view to help address problems of congestion and also to improve access to justice for all.

Meanwhile, the Justice Minister has disclosed that his ministry has prioritised the rehabilitation of the Livingstone High court.

He added that the Ministry of Justice is working towards ensuring that every province has a court in its quest to decentralise.

And speaking earlier, Provincial Minister Cornelius Mweetwa bemoaned the poor state of the Livingstone High court which he described as a safety hazard.

Mr. Haimbe is on a tour of Southern Province to appreciate the implementation of the access to justice programme by the government with support from the German government and other cooperating partners.