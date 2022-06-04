Kafulafuta Water Supply Improvement Project Manager, Paul Bilima has informed stakeholders that works on the Kafulafuta Dam in Masaiti district on the Copperbelt will resume once discussions with the Ministry of Finance are concluded.

Mr Biilima said plans to complete the works at the US$499 million US dollars dam are underway as Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company has engaged government over the completion of remaining works.

The Kafulafuta water supply improvement project construction started in 2018 and was scheduled for completion in 2020 but because of lack of funds works have stalled.

ZANIS reports that works at Kafulafuta dam stands at 80 per cent complete and China National Complete Engineering is the contractor for the project.

“Kafubu Water and Sanitaion company management are still discussing with government under the Ministry of Finance on when the works at the stalled project will resume. It will take 12 months to complete.” Mr Bilima said.

Mr. Bilima said the Kafulafuta dam is earmarked to improve water supply to over one million residents in Ndola, Luanshya , Mpongwe and Masaiti districts.

Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) and several other companies that visited the site also planted over 50 Mahogany trees around the dam ahead of the World Environmental Day on June 5.

ZEMA Ndola District Principal Inspector, Sampa Chella said the team planted the trees around the dam to protect it from soil erosion once operational.

Ms. Chella said the trees will also provide shelter for wildlife and also decrease runoff of pollutants into the water which is line with the 2022 World Environmental day theme “Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature”