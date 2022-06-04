9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 4, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Woman, child perish from suffocation

By Support Editor
53 views
0
Economy Woman, child perish from suffocation
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A woman and her 2-weeks-old baby have died  in Lusaka’s Mtendere compound after the family left a burning brazier inside the house.

The bodies of Jane Munamonga and the baby were discovered this morning, while her husband, Emmanuel Munamonga , was found unconscious.

The  bodies of the deceased have been picked by Police, while Mr Munamonga had been taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, a Safety expert has cautioned members of the public to avoid leaving burning braziers in their homes especially in the night as it poses a risk to their health.

Mark Kunda  says people should put on layer clothes to keep warm this winter season instead of using braziers to keep themselves warm.

Mr. KUNDA has also called on employers to ensure they provide winter clothing’s for their employees because the cold season brings health concerns.

the Lusaka City Council (LCC) has urged members of the public to ensure all kinds of open flames are handled with caution.

LCC Public Relations Manager Mwaka Nakweti has also disclosed that the Local Authority is in the process of constructing three additional fire stations in Chelston, Chilenje, and Makeni.

Previous articleChipolopolo Defeat Hits Asanovic

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Woman, child perish from suffocation

A woman and her 2-weeks-old baby have died  in Lusaka’s Mtendere compound after the family left a burning brazier...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Worker protest leaves one dead, two others injured in Kasama

Economy Chief Editor - 14
One person has been killed while two others are nursing injuries, at Northern Coffee Corporation in Kateshi area in Kasama district, Northern province. The incident...
Read more

Zambia must strategically position itself to benefit from mines-Mwanakampwe

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Central Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Milner Mwanakampwe, says Zambia must strategically position itself to benefit from the mineral resources. Mr. Mwanakampwe says the global development...
Read more

Zambia Airports Corporation slashes small aircraft parking fees

Economy Support Editor - 5
The Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) has reduced parking fees for aircrafts of five tons and below, effective 1st June, 2022. ZANIS reports that ZACL Communications...
Read more

Workers bemoan the phasing out of switchboards in government and parastatals

Economy Chief Editor - 12
The Communications Workers Association of Zambia (CWAOZ) has bemoaned the lack of switchboards in government and parastatal institutions in the country. Speaking during...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.