A woman and her 2-weeks-old baby have died in Lusaka’s Mtendere compound after the family left a burning brazier inside the house.

The bodies of Jane Munamonga and the baby were discovered this morning, while her husband, Emmanuel Munamonga , was found unconscious.

The bodies of the deceased have been picked by Police, while Mr Munamonga had been taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, a Safety expert has cautioned members of the public to avoid leaving burning braziers in their homes especially in the night as it poses a risk to their health.

Mark Kunda says people should put on layer clothes to keep warm this winter season instead of using braziers to keep themselves warm.

Mr. KUNDA has also called on employers to ensure they provide winter clothing’s for their employees because the cold season brings health concerns.

the Lusaka City Council (LCC) has urged members of the public to ensure all kinds of open flames are handled with caution.

LCC Public Relations Manager Mwaka Nakweti has also disclosed that the Local Authority is in the process of constructing three additional fire stations in Chelston, Chilenje, and Makeni.