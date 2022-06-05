Itezhi Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta has called upon Mukamambo Secondary school administration to rescind the decision to expel the 14 and 16 year old girls pupils who are alleged to have been defiled by students from Chalimbana University.

Mr Mutinta said the school should instead provide counseling to the victims who are teenagers.

“It is unfair to blame the victim and subject them to expulsion when as a country we are at a time of consolidating efforts to enhance the re-entry policy,” he said.

Mr Mutinta who is also Chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Education Science and Technology said the school should also be held accountable for not providing adequate child protection systems that safeguard learners against any harm that include exposure to sexual abuse.

Five Grade Nine and 10 pupils at Mukamambo Girls Boarding Secondary Schoo aged between 14 and 16 have since been expelled for spending nights away with their boyfriends from Chalimbana University.

Police have since arrested two students from the university aged 17 and 28 and charged them for defilement.

Police Spokesman Rae Hamoonga said a 17-year-old juvenile and a 28-year-old man, Chimuka Mweemba, were charged for defilement after two of the girls identified the students as the ones they spent nights with at their hostels.

“It is alleged that the suspects did have carnal knowledge of 14 and 16-year-old girls, respectively. Brief facts of the matter are that the girls were sneaking out of Mukamambo Secondary School and met with the suspects, who are students at Chalimbana University.”